Oroville Dam Causes Mass Evacuation in Northern California

DAMAGED SPILLWAY RISKS UNCONTROLLED FLOODING

by Ahtra Elnashar

Over 188,000 people in Northern California were ordered on Sunday night to evacuate to higher ground as the emergency spillway on the Oroville Dam is in danger of collapsing and unleashing uncontrolled flooding on surrounding towns.

The dam is one of the largest in the nation, about 150 miles northeast of San Francisco. California’s National Guard plans to provide eight helicopters to help with repairing the emergency spillway. The evacuation caused major traffic jams as people were ordered to move north.

Evacuations have been ordered in Butte County, Yuba County, Yuba City and Marysville.

Wisconsin native, Katie Buntrock, was in Chico, California during the evacuation. As of 3 a.m. on Monday, she and her boyfriend were stuck in traffic as they were driving from Chico to San Francisco. Buntrock told KDLT exclusively, “We haven’t moved more than two miles in an hour.” Buntrock described the traffic as “miserable.” She said most gas stations near her were already out of gas. Below is an image of traffic backed up on Highway 20 at 3:10 a.m. on Monday morning.

KDLT will update you as more information becomes available.