Senate Committee Considers Campaign Finance Overhaul

by Adel Toay

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota legislators are weighing a rewrite of state campaign finance laws that could replace provisions of a government ethics overhaul that lawmakers recently repealed.

The Senate State Affairs Committee on Monday considered two bills from Secretary of State Shantel Krebs. The proposals include creating a campaign finance ethics commission, tightening financial disclosure requirements and allowing entities to contribute directly to candidates, among other provisions.

Krebs, a Republican, convened a bipartisan task force to review the state’s campaign finance laws over the summer, before voters approved the ethics initiative. She says the last time election laws were reviewed and amended in full was roughly a decade ago.

The committee decided to table the ethics commission bill and defer action on the campaign finance measure.