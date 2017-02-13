SFFR: Smoking Materials Caused Deadly Sunday Morning Fire

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS –Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says that smoking materials from the mobile home caused the fire that killed the homeowner.

A Sioux Falls officer reported a fire on North 10th Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday. When crews arrived, they found one person inside.

The fire damage was small but there was a large amount of smoke damage. Smoking materials such as lighters and matches caused the fire. Furniture and wood paneling in the mobile home caused the heavy smoke damage. The 64-year-old homeowner was found just inside the front door and died of smoke inhalation.

Sioux Falls Fire noted that there was no smoke alarm in the mobile home and that this was the first fatality from a fire in more than three years.