App Of The Week: Adobe Spark

by Adel Toay

ADOBE MAKES FANTASTIC MOBILE APPS. SPARK VIDEO IS THEIR NEW APP THAT ALLOWS YOU TO EASILY COMBINE IMAGES, VIDEOS AND TEXT TO CREATE EYE-CATCHING STORIES.

PICK A TEMPLATE FOR INSPIRATION AND STYLE. SELECT YOUR IMAGES, MOVIES, AND ADD CAPTIONS. YOU CAN ADJUST THE PICTURE AND THE LENGTH OF THE VIDEO. RECORD YOUR AUDIO AND SELECT BACKGROUND MUSIC.

SHARE IT WITH YOUR FRIENDS ON YOUR WEBSITE OR SOCIAL MEDIA. IT IS A POWERFUL TOOL FOR BUSINESS AND FUN. THE APP IS FREE BUT DOES HAS AN ADOBE CLOSING SLIDE.

SPARK VIDEO IS AVAILABLE ON IOS. THE ANDROID VERSION IS COMING SOON. THERE’S ALSO A WEB VERSION AT SPARK.ADOBE.COM.

I’M FRANCIE BLACK WITH YOUR APP OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT TECHTANGOTODAY.COM