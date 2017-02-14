Augustana Hires Jennifer Jacobs As New Volleyball Coach

Former Mankato standout becomes 9th volleyball coach at Augustana

by Mark Ovenden

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana University director of athletics Slade Larscheid announced Monday the hiring of Jennifer Jacobs as the new head volleyball coach. Jacobs is the ninth head volleyball coach in program history at Augustana.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Jennifer to the Augustana community,” Larscheid said. Coach Jacobs is committed to the personal growth and development of our student-athletes. Her experience as a coach, administrator and former student-athlete will be a major asset to our volleyball program. Plus, Jennifer is a leader with a strong work ethic both on and off the court.”

Jacobs officially begins her duties at Augustana on March 1.

“I am so grateful and blessed to be the next head coach at Augustana,” Jacobs said. “I would like to thank director of athletics Slade Larscheid and the entire coaching staff for welcoming me during the interview process. I am excited to join an institution that has such a strong academic foundation and a rich tradition of success in both academics and athletics.”

Jacobs spent the last five seasons at Augsburg College where she served in various administration roles as well as an assistant volleyball coach. She spent two years as an assistant compliance director before being named the assistant athletic director for external relations/inclusion and diversity. Jacobs served as the advisor for the Augsburg Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. During her time at Augsburg, the volleyball team compiled a 105-42 record, including back-to-back seasons of 20-plus wins in 2013 and 2014. Jacobs brings an extensive background in junior Olympics club volleyball and high school coaching.

A 2004 graduate of Minnesota State University, Mankato, Jacobs has coached the Northern Lights Volleyball Club since 2005 and has led the club to multiple national tournaments, including a USJO National Championship in 2012. She has won two USJO Silver medals and one bronze while qualifying seven teams for nationals during her tenure. Jacobs has coached her team to three AAU Championships. Jacobs is an active member of the American Volleyball Coaches’ Association and has had a strong presence in NCAA Division III legislation and sportsmanship initiatives. She is a member of the National Association of Collegiate Women Athletics Administrators (NACWAA) and was a member of the NACWAA legislation and governance committee while also leading multiple committees on diversity and inclusion at Augsburg.

Jacobs played for four seasons at Minnesota State, Mankato (2000-03) where she ended her career as a three-time All-North Central Conference performer. She was twice named AVCA All-Region and earned All-America Third Team honors as a junior in 2002. Jacobs still owns the career record at MSU with 1,623 digs and ranks second all-time in MSU history with 1,555 career kills.

“I look forward to working closely with assistant coaches Ellen Andrews and Emily McCourt in preparing this team to continue to perform and compete at a high level. This team has big hearts and aspirations and I know how hard they work. I plan to continue to enhance on what they’ve already accomplished and keep the program moving forward.”

Jacobs earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Minnesota State, Mankato in 2004 and her master’s degree in educational administration from Saint Mary’s University in 2009.

Augustana volleyball finished 27-6 in 2016, making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2008. The Vikings won their first round NCAA Tournament game, marking the program’s first NCAA Tournament win since 2006.