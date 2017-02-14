City Announces Louise Ave. Reconstruction And Other Major Projects

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – Smoother roads are ahead for Sioux Falls drivers, as a multitude of major street construction projects will be underway soon. Louise Avenue reconstruction will be the City’s flagship street construction project in 2017.

South Louise Avenue will be reconstructed from West 41st Street to West 49th Street, including the intersection of 49th Street and Louise Avenue. The current five-lane street will be widened to six lanes and include a median with left turn lanes at select intersections throughout the corridor. The project also will include new LED streetlights and underground infrastructure, including storm drainage with increased capacity.

“In 2017, Sioux Falls residents and visitors will see orange barrels on several major streets in the city, and we will work hard to expedite the projects as much as we can to keep Sioux Falls moving,” says Chad Huwe, City Engineer.

Sioux Falls drivers can expect to see significant infrastructure improvements in 2017. In addition to the Louise Avenue reconstruction, other major street construction projects the public can look forward to this year include:

• The intersection of West 69th Street and South Western Avenue will be reconstructed, adding turn lanes and increasing capacity. 69th Street will be widened with this project to four lanes with a center median from Landau Circle to Minnesota Avenue. Western Avenue will be widened with this project to five lanes from 69th Street north to Dunbar Trail. Various underground utility upgrades will also be completed with this project.

• The intersection of West 26th Street and South Minnesota Avenue will be reconstructed. This project will include improvements to the street and underground utilities within the intersection, as well as concrete repairs on Minnesota Avenue from 18th Street to 33rd Street.

• In a joint City of Sioux Falls/South Dakota Department of Transportation project, East Arrowhead Parkway will be reconstructed from Sycamore Avenue to Highline Avenue. Arrowhead Parkway will be widened to six lanes and include a median with left turn lanes at select intersections throughout the corridor. Various underground utility upgrades will also be completed with this project.

• The South Dakota Department of Transportation will continue constructing Veterans Parkway, and this year the segment between Maple Street and Rice Street will be constructed.

• Several major streets will be resurfaced, including East 49th Street from Southeastern Avenue to Cliff Avenue and South Bahnson Avenue from Tenth Street to 26th Street.

• The Main Avenue Road Diet will transform another section of the downtown street, adding bumpouts and landscaping on the east side of Main Avenue from Sixth Street to Eighth Street and from 11th Street to 12th Street.

The Public Works Street Division is increasing its emphasis on patching potholes during this stretch of warmer weather and asks residents to report potholes in need of attention. The Public Works Street Division is staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and is ready to assist. To report a pothole, please call the Pothole Hotline at 367-8002 or go to www.siouxfalls.org/pothole.

In the past seven construction seasons, the City of Sioux Falls has improved a total of 433 miles of roadways. Another 40 to 50 miles will be improved in 2017. To stay up to date about street construction in Sioux Falls, go to www.siouxfalls.org/street-construction. A great interactive map provides all the information you need.

Courtesy: City of Sioux Falls