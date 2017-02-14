Healthy and Sweet Valentine’s Day Treats
RECIPES BY THE FIT CHIC ANNIE MELLO
Just because it’s Valentine’s Day doesn’t mean we can’t keep our snacks healthy! The Fit Chic Annie Mello stopped by the KDLT Kitchen to share some of her favorite recipes for eating smart and impressing your sweetheart today.
Chocolate-filled Berries
Pair your favorite fresh berry (Ahtra and Sarah love strawberries!) with a healthy spin on chocolate!
Ingredients
Valentine’s Kiss Cookies
Annie Mello’s version on the popular cookie is the perfect way to say “I love you.”
Shape dough into 1-inch balls; On ungreased cookie sheets, place about 2 inches apart.Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until edges are light golden brown.
Immediately press 1 kiss chocolate candy in center of each cookie. Remove from cookie sheets to cooling rack and allow to cool 10 minutes before serving.
Protein Power Balls
These no-bake treats are super portable and great for classrooms!
Ingredients:
2 scoops of chocolate whey protein powder
3 tablespoons of nut butter ( I used 1 Tbsp of almond, 1 Tbsp of sun butter, 1 Tbsp of cashew)
1 ripe banana mashed
3 Tbsp of unsweetened shredded coconut (divided)
1 1/2 Tbsp of unsweetened cocoa powder
1 Tbsp of raw honey
1 Tbsp of dark cacao chocolate chips
1 tsp of coconut creamer or milk
1 Tbsp of coconut flour
Directions:
In a large mixing bowl combine protein powder, cocoa powder, nut butter, coconut flour, creamer, and honey, mix well.
Next, add mashed banana and with a hand mixer beat until completely mixed.
Then add 1 Tbsp of coconut and chocolate chips and mix with a large mixing spoon.
Roll into 1 to 2′ balls and top with remaining coconut.
Place in the refrigerator for 30 minutes to an hour to let settle (for faster results place in the freezer).
Serve and Enjoy!