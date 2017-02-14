Jacks Wrestlers Get Extra Home Match Friday

SDSU chosen to host D-I National Dual Championship Series match against Purdue Friday night at Frost Arena

by Mark Ovenden

The South Dakota State University wrestling team has been selected as a host for the 2017 Division I National Dual Championship Series and will welcome Purdue to Frost Arena on Friday.

Competition is slated for a 7 p.m. start at Frost Arena. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday at the Jackrabbit Ticket Office and online at JackrabbitTickets.com. Tickets also remain available for SDSU’s Feb. 19 dual against North Dakota State.

The 17th-ranked Jackrabbits have posted a 13-4 overall record in duals this season, with Purdue holding an 8-7 overall mark.

A total of 16 teams will compete in the 2017 Division I National Dual Championship Series, including No. 1 Oklahoma State hosting second-ranked Penn State.

2017 DIVISION I NATIONAL DUAL CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

presented by Theraworx and the United States Marine Corps

Friday, Feb. 17

#12 Rutgers at #11 Lehigh, 7 p.m. ET

#16 Michigan at #7 North Carolina State, 7 p.m. ET

Purdue at #17 South Dakota State, 7 p.m. CT

Saturday, Feb. 18

#3 Iowa at #24 Edinboro, 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 19

#4 Ohio State at #8 Cornell (N.Y.), 1 p.m. ET

Indiana at #20 Appalachian State, 3 p.m. ET

#2 Penn State at #1 Oklahoma State, 3 p.m. CT

#6 Nebraska at #5 Virginia Tech, 7 p.m. ET