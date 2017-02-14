Oh My Cupcakes Hopes To Make Valentine’s Day Oh So Sweet

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – Well the day is finally here, it’s Valentine’s Day and stores around the Sioux Empire are busy from sun up to sun down.

Some workers at Oh My Cupcakes in Sioux Falls got to the shop at 2 a.m. this morning. They have been busy baking and finishing up last minute details to make sure every order is filled with love.

The store usually has about 30 workers on a regular day but today they had to call in extra help, including volunteers to make deliveries all over town.

“It takes an amazing team of both co workers and volunteers to pull this off every year. I mean it is so much fun its like a bee hive of activity back here and there’s no way we can pull this off without god and without a great team,” said Melissa Johnson the founder of Oh My Cupcakes.

The store says they typically help around 2,000 people on Valentine’s Day.