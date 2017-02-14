Panel Recommends Tax Projections Down Millions From December

by Adel Toay

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota lawmakers are projecting that tax collections for the current and upcoming fiscal years will be millions of dollars lower than previously anticipated.

A legislative budget sub-panel recommended projections Monday that are significantly lower than those Gov. Dennis Daugaard proposed in his December budget address.

Lawmakers are looking at about $27.8 million less revenue than projected in December for the upcoming 2018 budget cycle that begins July 1 and about $25.3 million less in ongoing receipts for the current cycle.

State Economist Jim Terwilliger says the causes include low inflation, less spending in the farm economy and e-commerce transactions that avoid state sales taxes. The recommended 2018 revenue estimate is $1.59 billion.

The Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations is expected to formally decide Tuesday how much money can be expected.