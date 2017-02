Police Investigate Overnight Vehicle Fire

by KDLT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Police are investigating an overnight vehicle fire.

Crews were called to the area of East Austin Street and North Van Eps Ave shortly before 2:00 a.m. Tuesday morning for reports of a car on fire.

Sioux Falls Fire and Rescue had the fire put out within five minutes of being on scene.

No injures have been reported at this time.

