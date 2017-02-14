Premier Center Announces 4th Annual Prime Time Gala

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – In a press conference on Tuesday morning the Denny Sanford Premier Center released details on the Fourth Annual Prime Time Gala, hosted by the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation.

Martina McBride will headline this year’s concert with special guests, Scotty McCreery and Carly Pearce.

Also announced this morning was the pledge donation amount of $150,000 made by the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation to Feeding South Dakota.

