Premier Center Announces 4th Annual Prime Time Gala

by Adel Toay

Share This:

SIOUX FALLS – In a press conference on Tuesday morning the Denny Sanford Premier Center released details on the Fourth Annual Prime Time Gala, hosted by the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation.

Martina McBride will headline this year’s concert with special guests, Scotty McCreery and Carly Pearce.

Also announced this morning was the pledge donation amount of $150,000 made by the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation to Feeding South Dakota.

 

Martina McBride

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4VPpAZ9_qAw

 

Scotty McCreery

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dFlv4O7VE-A

 

 

Carly Pearce

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jILzxQyKOPA

Related Post

Roasted Red Pepper Elk Burgers With Run 2 Gun
Housing Market in Sioux Falls Sees Shortage of Hom...
Sioux Falls Girl Receives Custom Built Bike From C...
Interstate 90 Remains Closed Across Western South ...

You Might Also Like