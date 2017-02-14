Restaurant Prepares For Valentine’s Day Crowd

by Sydney Kern

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Next to New Year’s Eve, Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest days of the year for the restaurant industry.

Many restaurants have to schedule extra staff and prepare more food to handle the crowds.

The tables are set and the candles are lit.

All that’s missing is the flood of couples that will make their way to Bracco World Café and Island Bar on Western Avenue Tuesday night.

“We had reservations for Valentine’s Day starting a week and a half ago,” says General Manager Hong Phrommany.

He says so far, more than 100 people have made dinner reservations.

Most of them were fighting for the 5:30 p.m. slot.

“It’s already full until I think 8:30 p.m. is the earliest you can get in,” says Phrommany.

The GM says says their Valentine’s Day menu has been out since last Friday, so customers have already been able to enjoy a 55 dollar tab that includes two appetizers, two main courses and two drinks.

But there are still unique obstacles the restaurant has to work through.

“As you see most of our tables are for four people or six or large tables, so when everyone wants to be couples it’s hard for us to manage the seating properly,” says Phrommany.

As for the food, the assistant kitchen manager says their prep work starts the morning of Valentine’s Day.

“We’ll have prep ladies in the back working,” says Corey Larson. “We’ll have to double or even triple our high class entrees because they do take a little while to prep. “It can be very stressful being busy but it’s what keeps us going.”

For the workers, the hard work upfront is worth it when they see their customers enjoy each other and the food on their plates.

“That’s the best feeling in the world, that’s why I love my job,” says Phrommany. “Just seeing these people come in happy, leave happy and want to come back again, that’s a wonderful feeling.”