Scoreboard Monday, February 13th
Women’s Golf
Battle @ Boulder Creek (2 rounds today)
593-Southern Utah
603-Northern Colorado
605-SDSU
*149-Fuad (3rd)
*150-Mingo (6th)
*151-Getz (9th)
College Track
NSIC Heptathlon
5141-Robert Sullivan (Wayne) 1st
5082-Teddy Frid (USF) 2nd
4541-TJ Hochstetler (NSU) 10th
4309-Peter Schukking (AU) 11th
4229-Alex Woods (AU) 12th
Women’s Basketball
UCONN 66, South Carolina 55 *100th straight win for Huskies!
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Bridgewater-Emery 80, Centerville 45
Chamberlain 69, Parkston 37
Edgemont 32, New Underwood 30
Elkton-Lake Benton 57, Lake Preston 52
Ethan 63, Freeman Academy/Marion 53
Harding County 76, Newell 56
Hartington Cedar Catholic, Neb. 82, Wagner 36
Herreid/Selby Area 76, McLaughlin 46
Mobridge-Pollock 56, Ipswich 49
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 51, Winner 46
Webster 70, Wilmot 37
Wolsey-Wessington 60, Highmore-Harrold 57
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Avon 61, Gayville-Volin 33
Chester 46, Arlington 34
Colome 56, Gregory 54
Dell Rapids 55, Canton 22
Hanson 52, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 34
Kadoka Area 65, Dupree 32
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, Minn. 43, Sisseton 33
New Underwood 56, Edgemont 10
Rapid City Christian 47, Crazy Horse 32
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 53, James Valley Christian 16
St. Francis Indian 66, Lower Brule 65, OT
Timber Lake 52, Eureka/Bowdle 45
Tiospaye Topa 76, Wakpala 55
Tri-Valley 41, McCook Central/Montrose 40
Wall 53, Lyman 48
Waverly-South Shore 57, Elkton-Lake Benton 35