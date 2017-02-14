Scoreboard Monday, February 13th

by Mark Ovenden

Women’s Golf

Battle @ Boulder Creek (2 rounds today)

593-Southern Utah

603-Northern Colorado

605-SDSU

*149-Fuad (3rd)
*150-Mingo (6th)
*151-Getz (9th)

College Track
NSIC Heptathlon

5141-Robert Sullivan (Wayne) 1st

5082-Teddy Frid (USF) 2nd

4541-TJ Hochstetler (NSU) 10th

4309-Peter Schukking (AU) 11th

4229-Alex Woods (AU) 12th

Women’s Basketball

UCONN 66, South Carolina 55 *100th straight win for Huskies!

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Bridgewater-Emery 80, Centerville 45

Chamberlain 69, Parkston 37

Edgemont 32, New Underwood 30

Elkton-Lake Benton 57, Lake Preston 52

Ethan 63, Freeman Academy/Marion 53

Harding County 76, Newell 56

Hartington Cedar Catholic, Neb. 82, Wagner 36

Herreid/Selby Area 76, McLaughlin 46

Mobridge-Pollock 56, Ipswich 49

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 51, Winner 46

Webster 70, Wilmot 37

Wolsey-Wessington 60, Highmore-Harrold 57

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Avon 61, Gayville-Volin 33

Chester 46, Arlington 34

Colome 56, Gregory 54

Dell Rapids 55, Canton 22

Hanson 52, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 34

Kadoka Area 65, Dupree 32

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, Minn. 43, Sisseton 33

New Underwood 56, Edgemont 10

Rapid City Christian 47, Crazy Horse 32

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 53, James Valley Christian 16

St. Francis Indian 66, Lower Brule 65, OT

Timber Lake 52, Eureka/Bowdle 45

Tiospaye Topa 76, Wakpala 55

Tri-Valley 41, McCook Central/Montrose 40

Wall 53, Lyman 48

Waverly-South Shore 57, Elkton-Lake Benton 35

 

