Spring Fashion Trends With Chelsea’s Boutique

by Ahtra Elnashar

We’re already halfway through February and spring will be here before we know it. Of course, one of the best parts of spring is the fashion! Chelsea’s Boutique in Sioux Falls is launching some hot new pieces for spring to help give your wardrobe a makeover.

Of course, what’s a good wardrobe without killer shoes? Chelsea Tracy from Chelsea’s Boutique says ankle boots with cut-outs and a thick kitten heel are going to be very popular this season. They’ve already been one of her top sellers at her store. She suggests pairing them with white, distressed skinny jeans or suede leggings.

When it comes to spring, floral prints will never go out of style. Tracy likes to incorporate the feminine print with a cutout blouse and some boho jewelry. Chelsea’s Boutique has a wide selection of jewelry to pair with your new spring look.

Neutrals are the new neon this year! Forget bold colors and trade them in for more versatile pieces that can go with anything. Tracy loves featuring pieces in her store that women can wear all year long.

Watch the video above to see some gorgeous models from the Sioux Falls Storm Lightning Dancers show off these new trends that you can find at Chelsea’s Boutique. All of the pieces will launch on their online site at midnight tonight, February 14.