USD’s Compton Recovered From Super Bowl Loss

Compton excited to get to play in Super Bowl

by Mark Ovenden

Former USD standout Tom Compton did something very few football players get to do…play in the Super Bowl on February 5th. He signed as a free agent with the Atlanta Falcons after starting his career with the Washington Redskins. Ironically, the offensive line stayed healthy throughout the season, so his playing time was limited. But it was still an incredible season for Tom who did enter the game in the 4th quarter to the delight of his friends and family. It was a tough loss to New England after having a 28-3 lead, but Compton is over the hard part and looking forward to finding out where he will play next year since he’s an unrestricted free agent again. He’s hoping to stay in Atlanta where the team has high hopes for next year as well.