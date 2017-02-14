Watertown’s Morris Explodes On Scene As 7th Grader

by Mark Ovenden

In her first television interview, Myah Morris is short on words.

“What do you think is your biggest strength as a gymnast? I don’t know!” Morris says.

It’s her performance in the gym that’s explosive.

“She’s awesome! She’s awesome, I just love that little girl! She’s my favorite, she’s our baby, she’s our atomic bomb!” Watertown Senior Gymnast Allison Stadheim says.

Though Myah’s only a 7th grader in her first year of varsity competition with Watertown, she’s no stranger to it.

“I started when I was five so I think it might have been when I watched the Olympics when I was four that I wanted to start.” Myah says.

“Myah’s been competing for many years. I actually coach her in club as well and she is an amazing athlete. She is probably a coach’s dream. She is an extremely coachable athlete, she never second guesses you, she’s confident, she’s powerfull.” Watertown Gymnastics Head Coach Vicky Fisher says.

“My favorite event is probably floor because you just get to go out there and show your personality.” Morris says.

The biggest adjustment is competing with teammates who Myah doesn’t even go to school with yet.

“Competing for the team and not for yourself was the big difference.” Myah says.

And Morris was quick to learn, winning the vault championship individually at the State Meet. She was the top performer during the team competition as well, helping the Arrows win the state championship.

“I think we’ve just seen the beginning of Myah. She’s just going to get cleaner and improve over time.” Fisher says.

“It feels amazing! It’s been like a one in a lifetime experience and I’m so glad I got to experience it with this team!” Morris says.

Chances are Myah won’t be short on those moments in the years to come.

Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.