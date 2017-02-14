Widow Of Murdered Correctional Officer Has Case Heard By SD Supreme Court

by Jill Johnson

It’s been nearly six years since the murder of Correctional Officer Ronald ‘RJ’ Johnson during a failed escaped attempt by two inmates at the South Dakota State Penitentiary. Tuesday, his wife’s appeal of a wrongful death lawsuit against the South Dakota Department of Corrections was heard in front of the state Supreme Court.

About a year after Ronald Johnson’s murder, Lynette Johnson showed emotion as her attorney presented her case to the state’s highest court.

Johnson’s Attorney Don McCarty said, “We’re alleging that the Department of Corrections and specifically (Former State Penitentiary Warden) Doug Weber, contributed to the death of Ron Johnson and that after he was murdered, he acted affirmatively to hide that and cover it up and misrepresent what happened.”

McCarty argued that staff members had written an incident report for Johnson, but it failed to mention why inmates Eric Robert and Rodney Berget were transferred to a lower security area when they had previously attempted to escape. He said Johnson relied on the report, causing her emotional distress. McCarty also alleged that then Warden Doug Weber tried to cover up that he had made a deal with the inmates to be moved to that area after hunger strikes and that he had been alerted by another inmate that they were planning another escape attempt.

“They made the decision, particularly Doug Weber, made the decision to cover up what took place and initiate and offer an after incident report that completely misled Miss Johnson to what happened,” said McCarty.

Department of Corrections Attorney James Moore argued that inmates can be housed anywhere, that it’s up to the Warden’s discretion. Moore also said that the incident report was not even required.

“How is it extreme and outrageous conduct to fail to discuss hunger strikes that occurred seven years before the murder or two years before the murder?” asked Moore.

Moore said the report even outlined steps that could be taken to possibly prevent a similar event from taking place.

Moore said, “I think it’s impossible to take those isolated things in the context of this entire report, written by numerous people and suggest that that was somehow that was intended to deceive and cause emotional distress to Mrs. Johnson.”

Since Johnson has been receiving workers compensation for her husband, the defense said she is excluded from any other rights or remedies.

The Supreme Court will make a decision on the case at a later date.