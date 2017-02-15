Aloft Hotels Coming To Lake Lorraine Development

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – Van Buskirk Companies and Friessen Development announced that Aloft Hotel will be the next phase of retail development at Lake Lorraine. Aloft will be owned and operated by KAJ Hospitality and feature a modern design, the vibrant XYZ bar, and inviting common areas.

“This is one of the things we saw early on that we thought would be a great fit for Lake Lorraine. The project is focused on creating spaces where people want to be and spend time. They’ll enjoy the experience as much as the place,” said Mike Van Buskirk, the Director of Operations at Van Buskirk Companies.

Van Buskirk says that the four-story hotel will be located on the southeast side of Lake Lorraine, adjacent to I-29. The hotel will have 107 king and double-queen rooms, sleek design, a fitness area, indoor pool, and lounge area with a pool table. A double sided fireplace will connect the bar to an outdoor gathering space.

Just north of the hotel on the east side of the lake is The Shoppes at Lake Lorraine where construction is already underway. It will be home to Hobby Lobby, Ross Dress For Less, DSW, Carter’s OshKosh B’gosh, and a few other retailers yet to be announced.