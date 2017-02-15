Amended SD Refugee Bill Takes Lawmakers Out Of Vetting

by Adel Toay

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A bill that would require state lawmakers’ seal of approval on refugee resettlements in South Dakota was amended and unanimously passed its first test.

The Senate State Affairs Committee approved amending the bill Wednesday to require private refugee resettlement groups to provide certain information about the process – like services provided, demographics and the number of refugees assisted from each country – instead of allowing lawmakers to be part of the vetting process.

All of the bill’s opponents testified favorably for the amended bill. They say providing legislators with information about the resettlement process will bring more understanding and friendliness to the issue.

Sponsor and Senate President Pro Tempore Brock Greenfield worked with opponents on the amendment. He says it’s important for legislators to have information on the resettlement process.