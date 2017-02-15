Career Night For Centerville’s Brown

James Brown scores 25 Monday night

by Mark Ovenden

Monday night in Centerville proved to be a memorable night for all involved when the Tornadoes hosted top-ranked BW/Emery in boys basketball. The Huskies won the game 80-45 to remain the state’s only unbeaten team in all 3 classes. But the highlight of the night came from a player on the home team. Special needs student James Brown got the start and nailed a 3-pointer right after the opening tip. To say that he was on fire from down town would be an understatement, scoring 18 in the first half and 25 points for the game. It was a night to remember for all involved both players, coaches and fans in Centerville.