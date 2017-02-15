Ice Cream From The Cow To The Cone

A closer look at the organic process of Stensland Family Farms

by Josh Bixler

SIOUX FALLS – You’ve probably heard the term “farm to table,” but a Sioux Falls ice cream shop is sprinkling in its own twist on the phrase.

And the result is pretty sweet.

KDLT photojournalist Josh Bixler spent a day with the folks at Stensland Family Farms for a look at how their operation goes from cow… to cone.

Stensland Farms is hoping to begin offering tours of their Larchwood facility in May. Their store in Sioux Falls is located on 41st St. near Fudruckers. All of their dairy products are produced locally with organic methods.