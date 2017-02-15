Kooima Is NAIA Player Of The Week

by Mark Ovenden

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Colton Kooima of Northwestern (Iowa) has been named the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Player of the Week, the national office announced Tuesday. Kooima was selected for his play during the week of Feb. 6 – 12 and was chosen out of the conference and Association of Independent Institutions award winners.

Division II Men’s Basketball Player of the Week

Colton Kooima, Northwestern (Iowa)

6-3, Jr., G, Sioux Falls, S.D.

• Kooima posted 60 points, while leading the Red Raiders to two victories.

• Recorded 17 points, four rebounds and six assists a win over Mount Marty (S.D.), 97-62.

• Posted a career-best 43 points, two rebounds and two assists in a victory over then-No. 14 Midland (Neb.), 83-81.

• Kooima’s 43 points is the highest single-game scoring output by a Red Raider since 2002.

• Fired 58 percent from the field, 40 percent (6-for-15) from the 3-point line, while going a perfect 10-for-10 from the free-throw line throughout the week.

• Averaged 30.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists