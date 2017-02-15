North Dakota Pipeline Protest Spurs South Dakota Legislation

by Adel Toay

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Gov. Dennis Daugaard is pursuing legislation to make sure South Dakota is prepared for potential protests based on lessons North Dakota learned from large demonstrations over the Dakota Access pipeline.

Chief of Staff Tony Venhuizen says the proposal would make clear that the governor’s emergency response powers would apply to such a protest.

Among other things, the legislation would make it a crime to obstruct a highway.

It also has provisions aimed at streamlining the process to allow out-of-state attorneys to represent people who get arrested. The more than 700 arrests over the course of the Dakota Access protest tested the supply of in-state defense attorneys available.

South Dakota officials have been talking with North Dakota officials to learn about the state’s experience handling the protests.