Panel Approves Bill To Allow Concealed Carry Without Permit

by Adel Toay

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A state House panel has approved a bill that would allow people who can legally carry a concealed handgun in South Dakota to do so without a permit.

The State Affairs Committee voted 7-6 Wednesday to send it to the full chamber. It’s currently a misdemeanor for someone to carry a concealed pistol or to have one concealed in a vehicle without a permit.

Republican Rep. Lynne DiSanto, the main sponsor, says she doesn’t believe that she should have to lease back her constitutional right from the government to carry a gun in her handbag.

GOP Gov. Dennis Daugaard has said that he would veto the bill if it’s approved by the Legislature. A similar proposal passed through the House in 2015, but died in a Senate committee.

