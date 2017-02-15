Panel Passes Bill Capping Out-Of-State Money For Initiatives

by Adel Toay

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A bill that aims to restrict the flow of out-of-state money into South Dakota ballot question campaigns has passed its first legislative test.

The House State Affairs Committee voted Wednesday to send the bill to the full chamber. It would limit ballot question campaigns to $100,000 in out-of-state contributions per general election cycle.

House Speaker Mark Mickelson, a supporter, says it’s a narrow, “well-crafted” restriction on out-of-state interests contributing to a ballot measure. Gov. Dennis Daugaard’s office testified in favor of the bill.

Republican Rep. David Lust, who opposed it, says it “fails almost on its face constitutionally.”

Since Election Day, Republicans have frequently complained about out-of-state interests experimenting with South Dakota’s laws and constitution. Out-of-state donors pumped over $10 million into campaigns for or against the state’s questions.