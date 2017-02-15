Pipestone Girls, Brookings Boys Victorious In Hoops

Arrows improve to 22-1, Bobcats impressive against BV

by Mark Ovenden

Both the Pipestone and Lennox girls came into Tuesday night’s match-up with just one loss. And it appeared that Lennox was going to leave the Arrows gym with it’s 18th win in 19 games. But Pipestone went on a 23-7 run to finish the game and win 76-67 in overtime to improve to 22-1.

In Brookings Brennan Carlson had 13 points and 10 rebounds as the #3 Bobcats beat #2 Brandon Valley 58-42 to improve to 16-2. The Lynx are now 14-4