Senate Endorses Plan To Make It Harder To Alter Constitution

by Adel Toay

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The state Senate has endorsed putting a constitutional amendment on the 2018 ballot that would make it more difficult to amend the South Dakota constitution.

The chamber voted 19-15 Wednesday for the measure. The amendment would increase the simple majority required for passage in an election to at least 60 percent of the votes cast.

It would also require a two-thirds vote in each chamber of the Legislature to propose a constitutional amendment. Right now, it simply takes a majority vote.

Republican Sen. Jim Bolin, the main sponsor, says that he wants to protect the South Dakota constitution. Opponent Sen. Lance Russell, a Republican, says the proposal is “affront to the voters.”

It would also have to pass through the state House.