Senate Endorses Plan To Make It Harder To Alter Constitution

by Adel Toay

Share This:

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The state Senate has endorsed putting a constitutional amendment on the 2018 ballot that would make it more difficult to amend the South Dakota constitution.

The chamber voted 19-15 Wednesday for the measure. The amendment would increase the simple majority required for passage in an election to at least 60 percent of the votes cast.

It would also require a two-thirds vote in each chamber of the Legislature to propose a constitutional amendment. Right now, it simply takes a majority vote.

Republican Sen. Jim Bolin, the main sponsor, says that he wants to protect the South Dakota constitution. Opponent Sen. Lance Russell, a Republican, says the proposal is “affront to the voters.”

It would also have to pass through the state House.

Related Post

South Dakota’s Republican Presidential Elect...
Gov. Daugaard Receives ‘Smart On Crime’ Recommenda...
Lawmakers To Weigh Bill Repealing Government Ethic...
Northeastern South Dakota Facing Mass Power Outage...

You Might Also Like