Skyforce Blown Out At Home Despite Benson’s 29

Skyforce Blown Out At Home Despite Benson’s 29

by Mark Ovenden

Energy Run Away with Victory against Skyforce

Keith Benson recorded his sixth straight double-double, but that wasn’t enough as the Sioux Falls Skyforce (22-14) lose to the Iowa Energy 122-93.

The Energy (9-26) had a 30 point lead in the 4th quarter at one time. They had seven players in double digits. Cartier Martian had 18 points, and JaKarr Sampson had 18 points off the bench to lead the Energy.

The Skyforce were playing from behind for most of the game as their biggest lead was three at one point in the first half. Keith Benson recorded his 23rd of the season shooting 13-of-16 for 29 points and collecting 13 boards. Jabril Trawick scored 19 points, and dished out four assists off the bench in the loss for the Skyforce.

The score was tied seven different times in the first half as the Skyforce kept the score within reach. They ended the half on a strong run to cut the lead to single digits, but came out cold in the second half and never really found its touch again.

The Energy led in about every category tonight as they were hitting on all cylinders. They took the game over in the 4th quarter outscoring the Skyforce 34-17 to run away with the victory.

The Skyforce turned the ball over 14 times, but Iowa was able to turn those into 22 points while Sioux Falls was only able to record 13 points on 13 forced turnovers. The Energy also outscored the Skyforce in points in the paint with a margin of 56 to 38 in the contest.

Patrick Miller scored in double figures for the 15th consecutive game, while Bubu Palo tallied 14 points making 10 of 11 attempts from the free throw line.

Memphis Grizzlies’ assignees Wade Baldwin IV (10 points, 10 rebounds and five assists), Jarell Martin (17 points and six rebounds) and Deyonta Davis (10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks) paced the majority of the offensive attack for the Energy in the win.

The Skyforce will travel to Oklahoma City to take on the Blue on Wednesday, February 22 following the All-Star break, while the Energy will return home to face Salt Lake City on February 23rd.