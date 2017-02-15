South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation “Prime Time Gala” Brings The Beef

by KDLT Staff

The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation is hosting its fourth annual Prime Time Gala to raise money to provide beef food-insecure families across the state. It’s part of an ongoing partnership the foundation has with Feeding South Dakota. In true cowboy fashion, it’s go big or go home, so the event is a huge country music concert along with a special dinner.

Ryan Eichler, the president of the SDCF, says they’ve been able to donate over 130 tons of beef to Feeding South Dakota over the years because of the gala. He says Feeding SD is even able to make that beef last almost an entire year thanks to new freezer space at their facility. Eichler says protein is a necessary nutrient in a balanced diet, but food-insecure families don’t get much it because it’s expensive and has a short shelf life. The Prime Time Gala fundraiser alleviates that problem for many families.

In addition to being a fundraiser, the Prime Time Gala is also welcoming country music star Martina McBride to Sioux Falls, along with Scotty McCreery and Carly Pearce, for a concert after the gala dinner. The fundraiser and concert take place June 17, 2017 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. Eichler says to get your tickets now because they will sell fast!

You can find more information about the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation Prime Time Gala here.