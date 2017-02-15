Two SF Men Arrested For Assault Over Loaned Vehicle

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS -Sioux Falls Police arrested two men after they reportedly pulled out a shotgun after two other men confronted them about a stolen vehicle.

The victims, two males from Sioux Falls, say they were driving around the Southwest area of Sioux Falls looking at apartments. They say that they recognized a vehicle parked on Mayfair Dr. and W. 37th as a vehicle that one of their girlfriends had reported to police was loaned but never returned.

The two victims reported that they originally were going to call police to notify them about finding the loaned vehicle and that they were going to wait across the street for police to arrive. After noticing a man getting into the loaned vehicle they moved the car they were in to block the loaned vehicle from leaving the area.

The suspect, Nate Celwyn, then got out of the loaned vehicle and went to a nearby vehicle that was running and a the driver of that vehicle, Eric Warren, handed Celwyn a sawn off shotgun. Cewlyn then pointed the shotgun at the two victims who left the scene and called police.

Police later caught up to Cewlyn and Warren in the area of Marion and Lakeshore. The two were not in the loaned vehicle but during the stop police found the shotgun used in the earlier altercation and a syringe with meth residue on it.

Nate Celwyn, 31, from Sioux Falls, was arrested for Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Controlled Weapon, and Possession of Stolen Property. The driver Eric Warren, was arrested for Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of a Controlled Weapon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Paraphernalia.

At this time police are still investigating the altercation and say that they are unsure if the suspects and victims knew each other.