$138,000+ Dakota Cash Jackpot won in Canton

by Sarah Blakely

PIERRE, S.D.–A single ticket sold in Canton hit the $138,779 Dakota Cash jackpot for the Feb. 15, 2017 drawing. The lucky ticket holder matched all five white ball numbers; the odds of winning the top prize in Dakota Cash are 1:324,632.

Winning numbers are 7, 13, 16, 26 and 29. The holder of the ticket is advised to sign the back of it immediately before contacting the Sioux Falls Lottery office at 605-367-5840 or the Pierre Lottery office at 605-773-5770. Winners have 180 days to claim their prize.

Dakota Cash is played and won only in South Dakota. The jackpot currently sits at $20,000 for the next drawing on Sat., Feb. 18, 2017.