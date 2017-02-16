“Your Account Will Be Closed!” Sioux Falls Businesses Targeted in Facebook Scam

The page is called “Add Help Support” and is targetting small businesses

by Anndrea Anderson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Several Sioux Falls businesses have been targeted by a new online Facebook scam.

It’s going after smaller companies nationwide; warning them their Facebook pages will be unpublished or deleted if they don’t pay up.

The page is called “Add Help Support.”

Even at first glance, there are a few things that seem a little off.

“It’s a little bit of a novice phishing attempt here,” said Click Rain President Paul Ten Haken. “They tried to make it look like Facebook, but it doesn’t really look like Facebook. Some of the language, there are some typos, there are some mis-capitalizations.”

While it looks phony, the message the page is sending is quite threatening.

The page will share a post from a small business, with a notification that the account holder will be suspended:

IMPORTANT INFORMATION : Your Account will be Closed ! Your account has been reported as account false and your account will be closed for safety reasons. • Pretending to be someone else

• Interfere with another convenience for the user

• Having more than one Facebook

• Share link or video content with pornographic videos ☞ http://advert-department-info2017.hol.es/

••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• Click the link above to confirm that this really your account. We give a grace period of one hour so you can check your account again. If you can not return the user to confirm this account, we are forced to close the account permanently, and not re-open for any reason.

When users click the link to fix the reported problem they’re taken to an off-site page that asks for their account log-in and password, and then eventually, credit card information.

Ten Haken calls it a phishing scam, an attempt to get users to cough up their personal information.

He says the best way to avoid falling victim to these types of scams is to look for the red flags.

“The link to fix this is such a long spammy looking link. That’s a red flag. It’s not a dot-com, it’s not a Facebook domain name so that’s a pretty good indication it’s a phishing site.”

Ten Haken says it’s the third mock-Facebook scam page he’s seen in the last week, but he doesn’t expect it to be up for too long.

“My best advice is to ignore it. If it really ruffles your feathers you can report the page as being a scammy page and if Facebook gets enough of those reports, they’ll look into it and they’ll shut it down. That’s likely what’s going to happen here, it’s likely a 24 hour flash in the pan. It will get shut down, and the hope from these scammers is that one or two people fall for this and they get a credit card out of it.”

KDLT News reached out to several of the business’ whose posts were shared by the “Add Help Support” page. None of the business owners were aware their posts had been shared, or aware that this pages were threatened by the site.