Big 2nd Half Gives Jackrabbits A Big Win Over IUPUI

SDSU Men Defeat Jaguars 81-67

by Zach Borg

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State men’s basketball shook off a slow start and outscored IUPUI by 21 in the second half to claim an 81-67 win Wednesday evening at Frost Arena.

Playing in front of 2,333 fans, SDSU (13-16, 6-8 Summit League) scored 55 points in the final 20 minutes thanks to a 60.7 percent field goal percentage while going 16 of 16 at the line in that span.

For the game, State shot 51 percent from the field and hit six 3-pointers while holding IUPUI to a 36.8 shooting percentage. That is the third lowest shooting percentage for an opponent against SDSU this year.

Mike Daum led the Jacks with 26 points, including a 12 of 12 effort at the free throw line, while pulling down nine rebounds.

Chris Howell posted a 16-point, 12-rebound double-double and Reed Tellinghuisen matched Howell with 16 points, hitting four 3-pointers.

Michael Orris was in double figures as well, dishing out seven assists in the win.

Slow going early, State found itself down seven (15-8) 10 minutes into the game before answering with a 9-1 spurt that made it 20-19 at 6:02. IUPUI, however, regained control behind a 13-7 run that sent the Jacks to the locker room, trailing 33-26.

South Dakota State found its rhythm in the second as the Jacks climbed back to within one (38-37) in the first three minutes before going on a 9-0 run that put the Jacks ahead by six (46-40) with 12:30 to play. SDSU never relinquished the lead, stretching it to double figure over the next 10 minutes before hitting all eight of its free throw attempts in the final minute-plus to secure the win.

Head Coach T.J. Otzelberger …

On the second half …

“I was really happy with the effort in the second half. We talked a lot in the locker about pushing that pace, getting up and down the court, playing for each other. We were so stagnant in that first half and I think it kind of messed with our heads that they were running gaps and it made it really tough. Once we got a flow and rhythm, really our defense pass was really awesome. I think this was a season pass with 36.8. I thought our guys did a really good job guarding and that led to a lot of transition for us.”

On Reed (Tellinghuisen’s) play …

“He’s 0 for 3 at half and I thought the shot tendency he had and I think with Reed, when he takes the right ones he’s a phenomenal shooter. Some of those were a little bit rushed and I almost thought the second half when he was shooting it he was taking a breath and it almost felt like he was going to make every one. Those shots were huge and Reed’s a big energy player for us and did a great job.”

On Mike Daum and facing double teams …

“I thought Mike was strong defensively especially in that second half when they played small and tried to go at him as a mismatch. He had to guard multiple possessions and perimeter players and be straight up and vertical and I think he took out the flow a little bit. They were trying to go at him and they scored here and there but they did really good job of putting them on their heels. As much as we talk about Mike in the offense, I thought his defensive play was really good tonight.”

Game Notes

Tonight’s game was SDSU’s annual Samaritan’s Feet night. Head coach T.J. Otzelberger coached barefoot to support the cause. Read more about it here.

Mike Daum posted his 21st game of the season with 20 or more points.

Daum passed Andy Moeller (1,206 points) for the No. 22 spot on SDSU’s career scoring list and now has 1,210 for his career.

Daum has 692 points this season and is No. 5 on the single-season record list.

SDSU had four players in double figures for the eighth time this season.

State has scored 50 points or more in the second half four times this year.

What’s Next

South Dakota State hits the road Saturday at Fort Wayne for its final game away from Frost Arena in the 2016-17 regular season.