Big Road Construction Projects Planned For 2017

by Rebecca David

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls officials are gearing up to spend even more money than last year on road construction. Crews plan to make improvements across the city. One of the biggest projects is near the Empire Mall.

Drivers will soon see orange cones and road construction crews all over Sioux Falls. One of the city’s biggest upcoming projects — widening Louise Avenue. Starting in March, work begins to add one more lane to Louise from 41st to 49th street and fix the road’s surface.

“We have had to spend some resources out here pot holing it and trying to improve the ride, but it is time both from an underground perspective and a surfacing perspective to get new concrete down here, “says Sioux Falls City Engineer, Chad Huwe.

49th and Louise is a busy intersection that will shut down temporarily come May or June, while crews make repairs. Before that, traffic will still see delays in that area.

“Throughout most of the work, we will have a lane of traffic opened in each director. However, there will be a time for us to facilitate the underground work in this intersection. One of the first things we have to do is put in a temporary traffic signal and so some of that work will start as early as next week, but I would say sometime in mid-march you are going to see a lot of activity out here, “says Huwe.

The city says they will spend nearly 40 million dollars on this summer’s road construction projects.

“We are prioritizing where we spend our dollars and one of the highest priorities we have is streets, “says Huwe.

Improvements to Louise Avenue should be finished in November. When it comes to deciding which roads need work, the city looks at how many cars are on the road each day, the condition of the road, and the underground utilities.

For a full list of the other road work see the link below.

http://www.kdlt.com/2017/02/14/city-announces-louise-ave-reconstruction-major-projects/