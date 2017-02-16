Big Road Trip For SDSU Women Continues

AJ says his team is having fun down the stretch

by Mark Ovenden

The SDSU women are in the midst of a huge challenge. Saturday they lost at IUPUI and flew home. Wednesday night they are in Macomb, IL playing for the top spot in the Summit League and Saturday they fly back to Fort Wayne to finish up a rugged road trip that will determine where they stand heading into the Summit League Tournament in Sioux Falls. Despite all the travel, head coach Aaron Johnston says it’s an exciting time for his team as they have a chance to win a regular season title.