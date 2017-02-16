Coach Says DWU Women Can Still Improve

Christensen knows metal toughness will be the key in post season

by Mark Ovenden

The DWU women pulled off their biggest win of the season Sunday when they dominated 2nd-ranked Concordia at the Corn Palace. They have an impressive 23-4 record (14-4 GPAC) and will most likely finish 2nd in the league heading into post season play. But head coach Jason Christensen knows they can continue to improve and must be mentally tough as the challenges mount in the post season for his team.

