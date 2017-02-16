Dakota Wesleyan Sweeps Final Home Doubleheader With Northwestern

Tiger Women Win 81-72 Followed By 83-77 Men

by Zach Borg

MITCHELL, S.D. — In games with major GPAC Tournament implications, the Dakota Wesleyan Tigers came up big down the stretch to sweep Northwestern.

In the women’s game the Tigers broke a 30-all tie behind 20 points from Rylie Osthus and pulled away for an 81-72 win. Kristin Sabers added 16 points and Ashley Bray had 12. Anna Kiel’s 20 paced the Red Raiders.

With the victory the Tigers clinch the number two seed in the GPAC Tournament and will host their opening round game next Wednesday.

The mens’ game was just as tight throughout, with the Tigers overcoming a seven point deficit late to defeat the Red Raiders 83-77. DWU’s Jason Spicer led all scorers with 27 points and Ty Hoglund added 25. Tate Martin scored 15 and Nate Davis had 10.

Colton Kooima led Northwestern with 25.

With the victory the Tigers tie the Red Raiders for 2nd place in the conference at 13-5. There’s potential for both teams to share the conference title should Briar Cliff lose in their season finale Saturday.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!