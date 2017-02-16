Sno Jam Comedy Festival Coming To Sioux Falls

by Ahtra Elnashar

Sioux Falls will be getting an extra round of laughs this weekend as the Sno Jam Comedy Festival comes to town to benefit the Special Olympics in South Dakota.

Thirty comedians from across the country were chosen from submissions of about 100 performers to perform in the festival this weekend. The festival begins tonight, Thursday, February 16 and runs through Saturday. Over the course of three days, the comedians will perform a variety of shows, including stand-ups and themed showcases. The shows will be held at various venues across Sioux Falls, including Total Drag and Wacko Comedy Club.

Dan Bublitz Jr., a local comedian and one of the organizers of the event, says though this is the first year of the festival, he hopes it will become a yearly tradition.

All-access passes for all of the shows can be purchased here for $50, and tickets for individual shows are $10.

For a full list of comedians appearing at the festival and specific show times, click here.