Spring Fever Market opens up as first craft show of the season

by Sarah Blakely

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.– It’s the first big handmade craft show of the year. The Spring Fever Market opens up this weekend at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. All the items are made right here in our communities. You’ll find clothes, items for the home, and so much more!

Jessica Bicknese and Katie Bukrey are two of the organizers of the Spring Fever Market. They say there will be over 70 vendors set up that will have handmade items to purchase. Both Bicknese and Bukrey have their own small businesses and will have booths set up as well. Aside from being a great place to buy some new items, all the sales tickets will be used to benefit the Ronald McDonald House in Sioux Falls.

The Spring Fever Market is Saturday, February 18 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is just $3 to get in for adults, kids 12 years and younger get in for free.