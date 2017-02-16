Tea Elementary Students Donate Over 200 Blankets

by Adel Toay

TEA – This week, students at Legacy Elementary School in Tea teamed up with the Furniture Mission of South Dakota to make 220 fleece blankets to donate to people in need.

This morning the school held an assembly for the students so they could see the finished product and learn about how the blankets will help people.

One teacher at the school says she’s thrilled with the work her students have done.

“They really got to make an impact on the community with a hands-on project and there’s nothing better than showing kids how important it is to care for one another,” said Kristen Peterson a math teacher at Legacy Elementary.

\The school does community service projects throughout the year, but staff members say this one was very special to the kids because they got to make something with their own hands.