Warm Weather Encourages Some Golf Courses To Open

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – Warm weather has encouraged golf courses to open up early this year.

Today, Prairie Green opened their driving range and tomorrow the course will be open to walkers. The employees say this is about a month earlier than usual. They say it’s all based on weather, and that they are planning on staying open through next Thursday.

Golfers say they are going to take advantage of their week long window.

“It’s great. it’s South Dakota in February, so you don’t get to get out and golf that often so it’s fun.” said Ben Prisbe of Sioux Falls

Prairie Green isn’t the only golf course to open up shop, Spring Creek in Harrisburg is also open today and through the weekend to both walking and carts.

However, Northern Links golf course in Sioux Falls says they will likely to wait to until April 1st to open.