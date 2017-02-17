Augie Falls To Top Team In D-II

#1 St. Cloud dominates Vikes at Elmen Center

by Mark Ovenden

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana wrestling team fell to No. 1 St. Cloud State on Thursday, 30-6, at the Elmen Center. The Vikings finish the regular season with a record of 12-7 (6-2 NSIC) and finished third in the NSIC.

Aero Amo and Ben Goodwin secured the lone wins for the Vikings on the night with back-to-back wins at 184 pounds and 197 pounds.

No. 5 Amo was pitted against No. 6 Uthman Rabiu in the 184 pound match. Amo got a takedown in the first period and rode out Rabiu the rest of the period to take a 2-0 lead to the 2nd. Rabiu scored and escape, but Amo countered with another takedown. A Rabiu escape toward the end of the 2nd, gave Amo a 4-2 lead going to the 3rd.

Amo chose bottom to start the 3rd and scored an escape. Rabiu recorded a takedown late in the 3rd and let Amo up to try to score another takedown. Amo outlasted Rabiu for a 6-4 victory.

Goodwin followed Amo’s lead and scored an upset victory at 197 pounds over No. 5 Vince Dietz. Goodwin scored a takedown in the first to get on the board, before Dietz recorded an escape. With the match at 2-1 going to the 2nd, Dietz chose down and scored a quick escape. With nothing else going on in the second the match was tied at 2-2 going to the 3rd.

Goodwin chose the neutral position to start the period. Goodwin recorded a takedown with under a minute left to take a 4-2 lead. Dietz recorded an escape to push the match closer, but Goodwin fended off Dietz’s attacks and recorded a takedown as time expired to secure the 6-3 victory.

St. Cloud State secured their sixth consecutive NSIC championship with the win on Thursday night.

Next up for the Vikings will be postseason wrestling. Augustana will travel to Moorhead, Minn. for the Super Region 3 Championships on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25. Wrestling on Friday begins at 10 a.m.

St. Cloud State 30, Augustana 6

125: Brett Velasquez (SCS) over Brandon Carroll (AUSD) (MD 12-4)

133: Mike Rhone (SCS) over Brandon Charbonneau (AUSD) (TB-1 2-1)

141: Jarred Oftedahl (SCS) over Austin Jordan (AUSD) (Dec 8-2)

149: James Pleski (SCS) over Bailey Neises (AUSD) (MD 10-2)

157: Larry Bomstad (SCS) over Tyler Nation (AUSD) (MD 12-1)

165: Gabe Fogarty (SCS) over Mitch Rechtzigel (AUSD) (Dec 8-2)

174: Clayton Jennissen (SCS) over Lukas Poloncic (AUSD) (Dec 9-4)

184: Aero Amo (AUSD) over Uthman Rabiu (SCS) (Dec 6-4)

197: Ben Goodwin (AUSD) over Vince Dietz (SCS) (Dec 6-3)

285: Austin Goergen (SCS) over Michael Lowman (AUSD) (Fall 2:24)