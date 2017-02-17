City Of Sioux Falls To Hold Job Fair On Feb. 23

SIOUX FALLS – The City of Sioux Falls will host a City Seasonal Job Fair on Thursday, February 23, 2017, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Meeting Rooms A and B at the Downtown Library, 200 North Dakota Avenue.

The City of Sioux Falls is one of the top ten largest employers in Sioux Falls with opportunities for full-time, part-time, and seasonal work.

The City hires hundreds of seasonal workers each year, with our biggest needs in Parks and Recreation, Street Maintenance, and Mosquito Control.

Take advantage of this opportunity to stop by and talk to representatives from the following City departments and divisions about seasonal positions or to visit about career opportunities:

• Facilities Management

• Fire Rescue

• Health

• Human Resources

• Information Technology

• Parks and Recreation

• Police

• Sanitary Landfill

• Street Maintenance