City Of Sioux Falls Preparing For “Project T.R.I.M.”

SIOUX FALLS – The City of Sioux Falls wants residents to start taking a look out in their front yards for low hanging tree branches as the city is preparing for “project TRIM” next month.

It’s a sidewalk and street clearing project done every five years in a specific section of the city. Sidewalks need 10 ft of clearance, residential streets need 12 ft and roads such as 41st st need 16 ft of clearance.

The city’s forestry division says it’s done primarily for safety reasons.

“It allows for the pedestrians on the sidewalks, the runners, the walkers to not get hit with low hanging branches. over the streets, it’s for the high profile vehicles, the delivery vehicles, the city vehicles that maintain our streets,” said Duane Stall the Sioux Falls Forestry Supervisor

If residents fail to clear their hanging branches after several notices from the city, they will foot the bill for crews to do it for them.

To find out if you’re in the scheduled area for project TRIM, go to http://siouxfalls.org/trim