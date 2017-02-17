Compensation Administration Supervisor

Sanford Health

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

Manages a compensation department. Plans, develops and implements or enhances compensation programs, policies and procedures to support organization’s goals and competitive practices in healthcare facilities. Advising senior management on pay decisions, policies and processes, and implementing appropriate solutions to specific comp-related programs. Monitoring and optimizing effectiveness of existing compensation practices to ensure they are in line with organizational objectives. Developing techniques for compiling, preparing and presenting compensation data accurately. Providing overall direction to compensation department for job evaluation maintenance, salary surveys and all analytical reporting.

Requirements:

Bachelors Degree in Human Resources, Business or related discipline. Four to six (4 – 6) years of experience in compensation administration. Experience in Healthcare and/or Insurance industry preferred. Expert knowledge of pay practices. Experience managing and coaching teams. Expert knowledge of Human Resources operations. Working knowledge of Human Resources policies, practices, and procedures. Expert knowledge of general Human Resources transactions. Prior experience with managing data management processes. Prior experience providing customer service.

Contact Information:

Sanford Health Human Resources

talent@sanfordhealth.org

1-877-243-1372

http://sanfordhealth.jobs/sioux-falls-sd/supervisor-compensation-administration-human-resources/8D1015F819F24A349CA3CA03394773AA/job/