Driver Not Wearing Seatbelt Dies in Morning Crash

A pickup crossed the center line, hitting another truck

by Kelsie Passolt

CODINGTON COUNTY, S.D. – A man could face charges after another man died in a car crash Thursday morning.

It happened just east of South Shore on Highway 20 in Codington County before 10 a.m. A Chevy pickup truck was westbound on the highway when it crossed the center line and collided with a Ford pickup truck heading east.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver of the Ford, a 52-year-old man, was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the truck. He died at the scene.

Rescue workers had to extricate the driver of the Chevy, a 37-year-old man. He was wearing his seatbelt and was hospitalized with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Police say charges are pending against him.

Identities of both drivers have not been released because family still needs to be notified. The crash is still under investigation.