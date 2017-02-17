Environmental Services Technician
Sanford Health
Job Location:
Sioux Falls
Job Description:
Provides and oversees all cleaning and disinfection services to ensure a hygienic environment for patients and staff in a healthcare setting. Initiating daily cleaning and disinfecting activities (e.g. cleaning patient rooms, operating rooms, distributing clean linens, etc.), according to standards of cleanliness, disinfection and hygiene. Educating cleaning staff to use cleaning equipment and sterilization agents properly in daily work; making sure furnishings and equipment are in good repair. Inspecting all areas, equipment and linens of a healthcare organization for cleanliness and for violations to regulations and standards. Maintaining records and submitting reports pertaining to housekeeping supplies, equipment and personnel.
Requirements:
High School Diploma or GED preferred.
Contact Information:
Sanford Health Human Resources
900 W Delaware Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
talent@sanfordhealth.org
1-877-243-1372
http://sanfordhealth.jobs/sioux-falls-sd/environmental-services-technician-environmental-services/A4E2C972AC1A4CCBB979C79B817BB028/job/