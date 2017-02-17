Environmental Services Technician

Sanford Health

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

Provides and oversees all cleaning and disinfection services to ensure a hygienic environment for patients and staff in a healthcare setting. Initiating daily cleaning and disinfecting activities (e.g. cleaning patient rooms, operating rooms, distributing clean linens, etc.), according to standards of cleanliness, disinfection and hygiene. Educating cleaning staff to use cleaning equipment and sterilization agents properly in daily work; making sure furnishings and equipment are in good repair. Inspecting all areas, equipment and linens of a healthcare organization for cleanliness and for violations to regulations and standards. Maintaining records and submitting reports pertaining to housekeeping supplies, equipment and personnel.

Requirements:

High School Diploma or GED preferred.

Contact Information:

Sanford Health Human Resources

900 W Delaware Street

Sioux Falls, SD 57104

talent@sanfordhealth.org

1-877-243-1372

http://sanfordhealth.jobs/sioux-falls-sd/environmental-services-technician-environmental-services/A4E2C972AC1A4CCBB979C79B817BB028/job/