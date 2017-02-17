Firefighters Make Progress On Custer State Park Fire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Fire officials say progress is being made to contain a wildfire in Custer State Park in South Dakota.

The Rapid City Journal reports the Great Plains Information cooperative says the 24-acre wildfire was reported around midnight Thursday just north of Center Lake.

Local and South Dakota wildland firefighters are on the scene. Additional resources responded Friday morning, including the U.S. Forest Service, state Department of Corrections crews and the state Black Hat and Bear Mountain hand crews.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.