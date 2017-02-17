Former USD Football Player In Federal Court For Bank Robbery Charge

YANKTON- United States Attorney Randolph J. Seiler announced that a Yankton man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Bank Robbery.

David William Giese, age 26, was indicted on February 14, 2017. He appeared before U.S. Judge Veronica L. Duffy on February 17, 2017, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 25 years in custody and/or a $250,000 fine, 5 years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The indictment alleges that, Giese entered the Wells Fargo Bank in Yankton, on July 26, 2016, and demanded money from the teller. Yankton police say he left a suspicious package and told the employee to not call law enforcement.

The charge is merely an accusation and Giese is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

“The charges today are the result of close collaboration by the FBI and our law enforcement partners.” said Special Agent in Charge Richard T. Thornton of the Minneapolis FBI office. “We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure those who commit crimes such as this will be brought to justice.”

The investigation is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Yankton Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey C. Clapper is prosecuting the case.

Giese was released on bond pending trial. A trial date has not been set.